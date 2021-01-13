IG says law & order improved after Fata-KP merger

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi on Tuesday said that the merger of erstwhile Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a major achievement that improved the law and order situation to a great extent in the tribal districts.

Talking to media persons during his visit to the Peshawar Press Club, the IGP said that the elimination of terrorism and narcotics as well as merger of the erstwhile Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were the major challenges.

He said the security situation was now much better as compared to the past.

The provincial police chief said the KP-Fata merger was a big achievement, as the overall security situation has been improved after the tribal regions became part of the KP.

He added the police have gained major achievements regarding eradication of narcotics.

Dr Sanaullah Abbasi informed that the reforms process had been initiated in police on fast-track basis under which powers were delegated to station house officer (SHO). He added the DIG can use its authorities after making proper consultation. “We believe in delivery to the people, and steps have been taken to ensure their protection and safety,” says IGP.

The top cop also said that more than 854 police personnel had been suspended while Rs20 million had given as reward to police. He made it clear that if anyone made a mistake, he will be punished accordingly.

While responding to a question, the IGP said that an investigation into the case regarding honour killing in South Waziristan has been conducted in an efficient manner.

He said the police had been empowered in tribal regions, adding that various steps have been taken to improve capacity building of levies and Khassadar force.

“The KP Police had rendered sacrifices while performing duties during the anti-polio campaign,” he said.

He also said that they had contacted the DIG regarding an incident that occurred in Karak, and the case had been successfully traced.

KP will soon become a polio-free province, KP IGP vowed, adding that all required security arrangements have been made to conduct the week-long anti-polio campaign in a peaceful manner in the whole province.

He informed a police personnel was killed while performing duty for the polio team in Karak and killers had been arrested.

Earlier, IGP KP congratulated the newly-elected cabinet of Peshawar Press Club.

He said the journalists are eye and ear of the society, saying that information pertaining different matters and police stance will be provided to journalists.

He said that all facts and figures would be shared with the media while a training programme would be initiated for the journalist community.

He said the police department had no reservations with the journalist fraternity.

The IGP said the police department was answerable to the people and they would always welcome positive criticism.