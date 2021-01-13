Awareness campaign against child abuse

LAHORE:Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab organised an awareness campaign to curb the rising incidents of assault and physical abuse against children on Tuesday. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan graced the event as a chief guest. Minister for Social Welfare Yawar Bukhari and Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine, Parliamentarians and Director General CPWB Shuja Bhatti attended the awareness campaign. In addition to this, members of the Board of Governors, focal persons of Child Protection Bureau, lawyers, representatives of NGOs, members of civil society and children also participated in the campaign. CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad in her media talk said that the Child Protection Bureau has taken action on more than 300 cases of abuse against children in Punjab during the last 2 years and rehabilitated the abuse victims.