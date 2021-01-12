UET to conduct third party audit of budget

PESHAWAR: The Senate of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar has decided to conduct a third party audit of the university’s budget of the year 2019-20 and submit its report within two weeks.

The Senate meeting was held at the Governor’s House on Monday with Governor Shah Farman in the chair. The decision of a third party audit was taken to know the heads of expenditures and find out the causes of the university’s deficit.

The meeting was attended by secretaries of line departments, vice chancellor of the university Dr Iftikhar Hussain and others. The meeting also discussed the issue of PhD scholars who go abroad on scholarship and do not return to the country. The governor directed the meeting that stern action should be taken against such scholars.

The meeting also accorded approval to the proposed amendments to the university statutes. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that right decisions should be taken at the right forums to promote higher education. He said transparency should be ensured at all costs and corrupt practices should not be tolerated.