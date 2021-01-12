PLRA to recruit 85 officials

LAHORE:The Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has decided to make new recruitments for its headquarters.

The authority has written a letter to Punjab Public Service Commission for recruitment of 85 officers and employees. Of 85 posts, seven are for internal audit, one is for Additional Director Internal Audit, three are for Deputy Director Internal Audit, three are for Assistant Director Internal Audit, and 22 are for Information Technology.

There are three pots for core application development, seven posts for network administration, six posts are for data centre operations, two posts for database, one post for quality assurance and three posts for IT security positions, seven positions for HR & Admin including one Additional Director HR & Admin, the posts of Deputy Director State Management, two Deputy Directors HR and three Assistant Directors HR are included in it. There are nine vacancies for Operations and Coordination, five vacancies for Monitoring and Quality Assurance, three vacancies for Legal, 12 vacancies for Purchasing Planning and Development, 7 vacancies for Finance and Accounts and 13 vacancies for Intelligence and Vigilance Wing.