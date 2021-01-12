626,713 bikers ticketed over helmet violation

LAHORE:Traffic police issued fine e-tickets to 626,713 motorcyclists for not wearing helmets and 147,154 for violating one way in the year 2020. Around 41,359 e-tickets were issued for violating traffic signals, 44,319 for using mobile phone while driving, 13,574 for violating seat belt and 49,161 tickets for violating line and lane.

Around 6,499 heavy vehicles were ticketed for over speeding, 2,453 for overloading passengers, 11,340 for overloading goods and 7,961 tickets for operating vehicles without lights. Similarly, 31,992 were ticketed for obstructing the flow of traffic, 15,175 for hasty and negligent driving, 5,047 for using pressure horn and 48,147 tickets for smoke

emitting vehicles. Similarly, 41,985 ticketed for driving without registration; 1,663 for driving without fitness certificate and 07,444 tickets for driving without route permit.

Dolphin Squad, PRU respond to all 324 calls: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit responded to all 324 calls received on Helpline 15 during the last week. During patrolling, more than 1.47 lakh motorcycles, 3,382 vehicles and 161,226 persons were checked. Around 50 motorcycles and four other vehicles were impounded and 171 persons were arrested for having incomplete papers. Cases were registered against three motorcycles and two other vehicles with fake number plates. Eight persons were arrested for doing

wheelie. Four involved in firing while one accused involved in fireworks were arrested.

Police performance: District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh issued its weekly performance report on Sunday.

Over 80 platoons were dispatched on daily basis and 210 personnel were deployed on the hearings of religious and political personalities. Recruitment for the posts of constable, driver constable and lady constable is underway. During the last week, 35 personnel of Investigation Wing, 82 of Railway police and 35 personnel of Security Division were given fire practice at the firing range. The Judicial Wing produced 3,147 accused from District Lahore and 39 accused from other districts safely in various courts.