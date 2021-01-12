S Punjab development in progress, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Zakat & Ushr Shaukat Ali Lalika called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and congratulated him on recovery from the corona disease. He also apprised the CM of matters pertaining to Zakat & Ushr department adding that South Punjab secretariat was helping in resolving public problems at the grassroots.

The chief minister said the journey of genuine development was going on speedily in South Punjab adding that a number of mega projects had been started to facilitate the people. He disclosed that more shelter homes and almonries would be established in South Punjab and pointed out that South Punjab Secretariat had been given administrative as well as financial autonomy to dispose of local issues at the earliest.

The chief minister assured the minister of completing the ongoing schemes. The journey of public services would be moved forward with passion and zeal, he added. The past rulers spent the South Punjab funds in their constituencies and the people were befooled with hollow slogans, he added. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has resumed official responsibilities after recovery from corona and chaired different meetings on Monday besides holding meetings with ministers and high officials.

Talking on the occasions, the CM emphasised that the journey of public service would be accelerated and development schemes would be completed in time to facilitate the people.

He stressed that no conspiracy would be allowed to destabilise Pakistan adding that politically dud PDM had died a natural death. Nobody is interested in the politics of anarchy as people want a solution to their problems and the PTI government will continue its struggle for developing Pakistan as a modern and prosperous country with renewed vigour and zeal, concluded the CM.

Building sector online NOCs: Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and congratulated him on recovery from the corona. He also apprised the chief minister of the department’s performance adding that procedure of issuance of NOCs had been made easy by development authorities.

The chief minister said that an online platform had been launched after the success of one window system for getting construction sector NOCs. Similarly, e-governance reforms have been introduced to create an ease of doing business in the province, he added. The CM expressed the satisfaction that various services, including approval of maps, issuance of completion certificates, NOC for change in the use of land and NOC for private societies are issued under one roof. The system has been digitised and a time frame of 30-day for approval of maps and completion certificate has been fixed while NOC for change in land use is given in 45-day, he said. Similarly, a time frame of 60 to 75 days has been fixed for NOC of residential societies, he added.

Cleanliness: The chief minister chaired a meeting at his office to review cleanliness arrangements in the City. The meeting discussed the selection of new contractors for removing the

garbage. The LWMC chairman and managing director informed the CM that 20,000-ton solid waste had been disposed of, while the remaining 5,000-ton would be removed soon. An interim cleanliness plan had also been devised until the selection of the new contractors, they added.

The CM directed that the best cleanliness arrangements should be ensured in the city, adding that he found an unsatisfactory cleanliness situation during a round of the city.

The LWMC and the administration should hold a meeting daily to continuously monitor the implementation of the cleanliness plan, he said. No stone should be left unturned to immediately remove 5,000-ton garbage from the city and zero-waste operation should be ensured as no leniency would be tolerated, he stressed.

Usman Buzdar said that the historic city of Lahore was the heart of Pakistan and midnight oil should be burnt for its cleanliness.

Provision of a neat and clean atmosphere to citizens is a responsibility of the government and the LWMC board should take a final decision about the new cleanliness system, he added. The provincial government would extend full support to the board as there was no room for any further procrastination. Similarly, modern technology should be used for dealing with landfill sites issues, he added.