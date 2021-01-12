Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis gets under way today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021 will roll into action on Tuesday (today) here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah. Players from across Punjab will be seen in action in following age categories: boys U-18, boys U-16, girls U-16, boys U-16 doubles, boys U-14, boys/girls U-12, boys/girls U-12 doubles, boys/girls U-10, boys/girls U-8 and boys/girls U-6.