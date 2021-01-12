Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis gets under way today

LAHORE: The Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021 will roll into action on Tuesday (today) here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah. Players from across Punjab will be seen in action in following age categories: boys U-18, boys U-16, girls U-16, boys U-16 doubles, boys U-14, boys/girls U-12, boys/girls U-12 doubles, boys/girls U-10, boys/girls U-8 and boys/girls U-6.