Aqeel Shabbir wins two titles in beach tennis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Aqeel Shabbir earned two titles in the beach tennis event of the 9th Essa Lab National Tennis Championships at Clifton beach here on Monday.
He defeated Eibad Sarwar 8-6 in the final of the singles event. In the doubles event, he and his partner Farzan Azhar beat the duo of Eibad Sarwar and Usama Saeed 8-3. There were 40 participants in the day-long beach tennis event.
Meanwhile, Hasheesh Kumar, Ashar Mir, Saim Danish, and Mahatir Mohammad reached the semi-finals of under-18 singles. In the quarter-finals, Hasheesh thrashed Asad Zaman from Lahore 6-1, 6-2, Ashar defeated Farzan Ahmed 6-2, 7-5, Saim smashed Hassam Khan from Peshawar 6-0, 6-2, and Mahatir beat M Ibrahim 6-1, 6-0. In the quarter-finals of under-14 singles, Amir Mazari from Lahore beat Basim Ali 4-1, 5-3.