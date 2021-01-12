Aqeel Shabbir wins two titles in beach tennis

KARACHI: Aqeel Shabbir earned two titles in the beach tennis event of the 9th Essa Lab National Tennis Championships at Clifton beach here on Monday.

He defeated Eibad Sarwar 8-6 in the final of the singles event. In the doubles event, he and his partner Farzan Azhar beat the duo of Eibad Sarwar and Usama Saeed 8-3. There were 40 participants in the day-long beach tennis event.

Meanwhile, Hasheesh Kumar, Ashar Mir, Saim Danish, and Mahatir Mohammad reached the semi-finals of under-18 singles. In the quarter-finals, Hasheesh thrashed Asad Zaman from Lahore 6-1, 6-2, Ashar defeated Farzan Ahmed 6-2, 7-5, Saim smashed Hassam Khan from Peshawar 6-0, 6-2, and Mahatir beat M Ibrahim 6-1, 6-0. In the quarter-finals of under-14 singles, Amir Mazari from Lahore beat Basim Ali 4-1, 5-3.