Sri Lanka to rebuild Tamil war memorial after protests

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s government said on Monday it would rebuild a memorial to Tamil civilians killed in the country’s civil war that was demolished at the weekend. The destruction of the monument at Jaffna University -- depicting arms sticking out of a mound -- prompted protests and threats of a general strike in areas where Tamils are a majority.