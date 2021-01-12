close
Tue Jan 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
January 12, 2021

Sri Lanka to rebuild Tamil war memorial after protests

World

AFP
January 12, 2021

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s government said on Monday it would rebuild a memorial to Tamil civilians killed in the country’s civil war that was demolished at the weekend. The destruction of the monument at Jaffna University -- depicting arms sticking out of a mound -- prompted protests and threats of a general strike in areas where Tamils are a majority.

Latest News

More From World