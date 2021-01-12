Time to act

It is disappointing to learn that India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the UN for two years. India is a country that has blatantly defied UN resolutions on Kashmir. People in Indian-occupied Kashmir are facing the worst atrocities while the world is looking the other way. India has been holding Kashmiris under siege for more than a year now. This abuse of power has received little to no reaction from world leaders. Last month, the Indian army attacked a vehicle carrying officers of United Nations Military Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP). This attack is quite serious. The security councils’ job is to resolve disputes between the countries with estranged relations. However, it appears that world powers are concerned about their own economies, progress and the safety of their own people.

Because of its seat in the UN, India is now in an advantageous position in the dispute with Pakistan. Its representatives can play an active role to win the favours of various countries and seek vote for a permanent seat. India has longed to destroy Pakistan and seems to be working on this mission. Unfortunately, our leaders have not done anything beyond lip service and fiery speeches. We need to come together as one nation to strengthen our economy and send a strong message to our enemy.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad