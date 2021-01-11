26 suspects arrested

PESHAWAR: Capital city police Saturday claimed to have arrested 25 suspects in different raids conducted across provincial metropolis, the spokesman said.

On a public complaint regarding use of narcotics in Smoking (Shehsa) House, SP City Imran Khan directed Faqirabad police for action. The police team led by ASP Dr Mohammad Umer raided a shop on Dalazak Road and booked seven addicts.

Phandu Police Station arrested two thieves involved in a robbery and recovered stolen ornaments and Rs50,000 cash from their possession. Meanwhile, Regi police arrested three accused from a van who were carrying unlicensed arms.

Police recovered arms including a Kalashnikov, two pistols, one repeater and cartridges from their custody. Sarband police foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling by arresting three alleged smugglers and recovered five kilogram hashish hidden in secret cavities of their van.