Business community bids adieu to former police chief

Islamabad : In my 2-year tenure, we took initiatives for the better coordination between police and the public. On the best security arrangements of the police in Islamabad, UN resumed family stations after 12 years, said former Inspector General (Islamabad) Amir Zulfiqar Khan while addressing a farewell dinner arranged by Ex vice president Islamabad chamber of commerce, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, says a press release.

Furthermore, he said “the appointment in Islamabad is very sensitive and I am grateful to Almighty Allah that I survived more than two years in Islamabad which is the second highest stay for any IG in Islamabad.”

He also said that this farewell dinner is the most memorable event of his life and would share this to his friends and next generation. In his tenure, the crime rate was dropped and Islamabad is ranked 70th safest city in the world.

Former president Islamabad chamber of commerce, Zafar Bakhtawari said that the enemies of the country are busy in increasing the crime rate, we should join hands with police to reduce the crime index of the country. Moreover, he said that Amir Zulfiqar is humble, friendly and hardworking police officer and citizens of Islamabad would remember him always.

FIA director, Waqar Chauhan expressed his feelings and said that Amir Zulfiqar is having a very professional career and he topped in every exam, Pakistan police is proud of such brilliant officer. He has also learned a lot from Mr. Amir and he believes on a team work.

President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Yasir Illyas Khan said that he will always extend his support to the police for a better Liaison.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, former Vice President, ICCI, said that the security institutions are very important in a country like Pakistan, which is facing terrorism since long. We must respect armed forces and police personnel and to contribute to boost their morale to make safe and secure Pakistan. Saif ur Rehman Khan and Sardar Tahir also spoke on the occasion.