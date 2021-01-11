Country on road to progress, says Aleem

LAHORE : Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that a new record of remittances set in Pakistan last month and for the first time in the history of the country, an amount of Rs2.4 billion has come to Pakistan in a month.

Talking to various delegations of party workers on Sunday, Senior Punjab Minister said that overseas Pakistanis from all over the world, including the UK, were sending record remittances to Pakistan and the extraordinary remittances in the last six months had been 14.2 billion dollars, which is an expression of the full confidence of Pakistanis abroad in the current government.

He added that the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan were being appreciated all over the world because he worked with foresight and not only helped the country out of long-standing difficulties but also paved way for progress and prosperity. He said that relief was being provided to the common man by reducing the problems day by day.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that industrial development had also started in the country, the wheel of economy was moving fast and employment opportunities in the private sector were increasing which was a welcome development in all respects. He said that Imran Khan and his team were overcoming the challenges facing the country and Insh Allah in two and a half years the PTI government would fulfill the rest of its promises as well. On the occasion, Punjab Senior Minister while commenting on various suggestions from party workers said that they should identify the people’s problems and play their role in solving them. He expressed satisfaction over the completion of development projects especially in NA-129 and PP-157 & 158. Party workers presented different proposals and appreciated the timely and standard completion of the development works and also pointed out various issues.