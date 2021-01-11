Ten-day tennis coaching course concludes

ISLAMABAD: The first 10-day long Coaching Beginner and Intermediate (CBI) Players Course, formerly known as ITF Level 1, has successfully concluded here at the PTF Complex.

A total of 18 candidates participated in the course from across the country.

The course follows the recognition of Pakistan Coaches Education System at the Bronze level.

Course’s conducting team comprised Asim Shafik, ITF Level 3 certified coach, his assistants Sara Mansoor and Naumanul Haq, both ITF Level 2 coaches.

PTF president Salim Saifullah Khan while congratulating the conducting team said: “It’s a proud moment for all of us at the PTF and the tennis fraternity to have achieved another important milestone. In the past, candidates used to spend huge money to get this certificate from a foreign country. Now our team successfully organised this course within days after having Bronze recognition. I am certain, with the blessings of Almighty Allah, the successful candidates will be able to provide professional coaching to players at the CBI level across Pakistan,” he said.

All the participants had to do 16 online pre-requisite courses to ensure minimum entry standards. The participants were taught the latest concepts in coaching and developing beginner and intermediate level children.