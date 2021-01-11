Six more killed, another 829 infected with Covid-19 in Sindh

Six more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 829 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,699 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 10,571 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 829 people, or eight per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,484,612 tests, which have resulted in 226,338 positive cases, which means that 9.11 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at 1.6 per cent in Sindh.

He said that 18,564 patients are currently under treatment: 17,668 in self-isolation at home, 11 at isolation centres and 885 at hospitals, while 778 patients are in critical condition, of whom 77 are on life support. He added that 747 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 204,075, which shows the recovery rate to be 90 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 829 fresh cases of Sindh, 609 (or 74 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 277 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 230 from District South, 62 from District Central, 15 from District Malir, 13 from District Korangi and 12 from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 34 new cases, Mirpurkhas 19, Shaheed Benazirabad 18, Tando Allahyar 17, Ghotki and Thatta 13 each, Sanghar 12, Jamshoro and Tando Mohammad Khan nine each, Kashmore eight, Khairpur six, Larkana five, Kambar and Jacobabad four each, Naushehroferoze and Sukkur three each, Sujawal two, and Badin and Shikarpur one each, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures issued by his provincial government.