India detains Chinese soldier at flashpoint border

NEW DELHI: Indian forces have detained a Chinese soldier on the disputed Himalayan frontier where the world’s two most populous countries fought a deadly battle last year, the military said Saturday.
The Indian army claimed in a statement that the People’s Liberation Army soldier was “apprehended” on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), as the border is known, in the early hours of Friday and taken into custody.