PHF contacts FIH, AHF for hosting international events

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will bid for at least two international events, the Senior Asia Cup 2022 and International Hockey Federation (IHF) 8-nation likely to be held in 2023, informed sources revealed to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

The sources said that initial talks have been conducted in this regard with FIH and AHF, and their response is positive.

They said that in the 8-nation tournament teams other than those part of the FIH pro league would be invited. These teams would be from different continents, the sources mentioned.

They said that PHF is ready to organise international tournaments as a number of synthetic turfs have been laid at hockey centres across the country and the condition of grounds has improved.

The sources said that senior and junior teams training camps are likely to be held after mid-January. There will be 35 players each in both camps.

The PHF sources said that the delay in the PHF programming is happening because the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) is yet to confirm the dates of the Asian hockey championship 2021, which is likely to be held in March in Bangladesh.

The PHF has completed its planning of training of both teams and is only waiting for the AHF confirmation, so that in case of any change in the schedule of Asian Champions trophy, the preparation process and the series of 10-12 matches between Pakistan Whites and Pakistan Juniors could be adjusted accordingly.

The PHF has planned the matches between Pakistan Whites and Pakistan Juniors as part of their training for forthcoming international competitions.