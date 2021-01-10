3 arrested for selling meat of dead cattle

LAHORE : Nawankot Investigation police arrested three men for selling meat of dead cattle.

The accused Fidaul Haq, Khalid Ahmed and Majid used to kill cows and buffaloes by feeding poisonous flour to them and a few hours after the death of the cattle, they used to buy the animal from the owner themselves and sell it after slaughtering it.

Drug pushers held: Kahna police arrested four drug pushers including a woman and recovered charas weighing over 3kg and 29 liter indigenous liquor from their possession.

The accused were identified as Amjad, Ghulam Qadir, Yaqub and Hanifa Bibi.

2 arrested in cheque dishonor cases: Shadman Investigation police arrested two wanted accused in cheque dishonor cases.

Munir Ahmed had bought electronics items for Rs 25 lakh while accused Shafaqat Hussain had given a bogus cheque of Rs 100,000 in exchange for cash.

Gulshan e Iqbal Investigation police arrested two robbers Faisal Mehmood and Wasim.

Selfie-taking man falls from 260ft high Lahore Fort wall: A 55-year-old man got serious injuries when he fell from a 260ft high wall of the Lahore Fort while taking a selfie on Saturday.

M Munir was engrossed in taking selfies when he fell from the high wall of the Lahore Fort and received serious injuries. He was admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment.