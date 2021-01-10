Coronavirus claims another 14 lives in Sindh, infects 1,505 more

Covid-19 claimed 14 more lives in Sindh during last 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 3,693. In the meantime, 877 patients of Covid-19 remained admitted to various health facilities, of whom the condition of 744 was said to be serious and 84 of them were put on life support.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province.

He said that in addition to the 14 new deaths, a total of 1,505 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Sindh after 14,572 tests were conducted, and it constituted a 10.3 per cent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,474,041 tests had been conducted in the province against which 225,509 cases were diagnosed, of which 90 per cent or 203,328 patients had recovered, including 758 during last 24 hours.

The CM said that currently 18,488 patients were battling Covid-19 in Sindh, of whom 17 590 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centres and 877 at different hospitals.

According to Shah, of the 1,505 new cases, 1,258 were detected in Karachi, including 408 in District East, 323 in District South, 212 in District Korangi, 179 in District Central, 89 in District Malir and 47 in District West.

In the rest of Sindh, 41 new cases emerged in Umerkot district, 26 in Hyderabad, 24 in Mirpurkhas, 23 in Dadu, 15 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 12 in Tando Allahyar, 11 in Badin, nine in Sukkur, eight each in Thatta, Khairpur, Larkana and Ghotki, seven in Matiari, six in Jamshoro, five each in Sujawal and Naushehro Feroz, four in Shikarpur, three in Kashmore, and one each in Sanghar and Jacobabad districts.