Pakistan Solar Association calls for regularity support

LAHORE: Pakistan Solar Association (PSA) convened a meeting with solar companies’ owner to listen to their issues and to seek viable solutions to their contemporary problems.

The meeting was chaired by PSA Chairman Mr Muhammad Farhan to highlight industry related issues and call government attention for regulation processes hampering the solar companies’ growth domestically.

A delegation from Lahore invited Sindh solar companies’ owners to show their concern regarding ease of doing business in Pakistan. The meeting covered wide array of agenda, directly and indirectly, affecting the solar business and creating difficulties for local business community. The meeting agenda covered the following key issues seeking immediate rectification from regularity authority:

Common complaint from all members is that NEPRA charging 10 times extra license fee from solar companies whereas they have advertised for lesser license fee in newspaper. Similarly, AEDB takes 3-to-4-month process for renewal of license and the companies have to resubmit all documents again which the solar company had already provided to NEPRA and Discos upon their verification before securing licenses.

Renewal process needs to be simple and less cumbersome. The implementation of SRO 604 last year has been objected by the PSA and the industry as valuable foreign exchange will be flown out of the country to International producer with no meaningful impact for local industry.