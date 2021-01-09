Govt to last a month or two, claims Safdar

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar has said the Sharif family is not afraid of arrests and fake cases and will continue its struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution and democracy in the country. Talking to the media on Friday outside a court, he said the Sharif family was not afraid of arrests and even the late Mian Sharif had submitted himself for arrest. He claimed the government would end in a month or two. He stated the National Accountability (NAB) had not dared send notices to Maulana Fazlur Rahman. He said even PTI leaders were not sure that they would come to power in 2018 as when they woke up from sleep, they were informed that they were in the government.

He maintained that the government claimed the PDM balloon had been deflated but at the same time its legs were shaking with every move of the alliance. He said Nawaz Sharif was a Pakistani and he could arrive visit and leave the country whenever he wanted and no one could stop him. To a question that why he had kissed the hands of Fazlur Rahman, he said he respected Maulana because he talked about Khatam-e-Nabuat and whosoever believed in it he would admire and respect them.