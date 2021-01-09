PDM reschedules Sahiwal, Faisalabad rallies

LAHORE: The schedule for protest rallies announced by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Sahiwal and Faisalabad has been changed. According to the new schedule, the Sahiwal rally to be held on January 18 will now be held on January 27, 2021. The Faisalabad rally has also been rescheduled. The PDM was to hold a demonstration in Faisalabad on January 27, 2021 but instead a political power show has been arranged in Sahiwal on this date (27th January).

PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and other leaders will address the Sahiwal rally. The date of long march against the government is also expected to be announced in the rally.