PAL to hold seminar on Ahmed Faraz on Jan 12

Islamabad :: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold National Literary Seminar on Ahmed Faraz in connection with his 90th birth anniversary on January 12.

The seminar will pay a rich tribute to revolutionary modern Urdu poet ‘Ahmad Faraz’ for his unforgettable services.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafaqat Mehmood and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz will be the chief guests of the event.

Eminent singers Adnan Raza and Bano Rehmat will present his poetry ‘Ghazal Bahal Na Kro’ through soulful tunes.

Renowned poets Fatah Muhammid Malik, Iftikhar Arif and Muhammad Izhar ul Huq will read his famous poetry.

Well know poets including Hafeez Khan, Hameed Shahid, Najam ul Hassan, Akhtr Usman, Ayesha Masood, Abid Sayal, Dr Roosh Nadeem and Huumera Ishfaq will shed light on his poetic vision.