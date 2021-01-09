Agha Salman’s ton sinks Sindh

KARACHI: Agha Salman hammered a superb unbeaten century to enable Southern Punjab to down Sindh by four wickets in their opener of the Pakistan Cup One-day tournament for the First XI here at the SBP Ground on Friday.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern also recorded victories on the first day of the six-team event.

Salman carried his superb form from Quaid-e-Azam Trophy into the one-day event by smashing 106 not out as Southern Punjab chased the 310-run target with nine balls to spare after losing six wickets. Salman hit nine fours and three sixes in his 75-ball second List A century. Opener Zain Abbas, who came to bat again after getting retired hurt earlier, ably assisted Salman to take their team home comfortably. Zain smashed nine fours in his 79-ball 75 not out.

Skipper Sohaib Maqsood made 28-ball 36, hitting three fours and two sixes.

Mohammad Umar (2-60) and Anwar Ali (2-60) claimed two wickets each.

After being invited to bat, Sindh were folded for 309 in 49.1 overs. The hall-mark of Sindh’s innings was fiery batting from Azam Khan, who smacked three sixes and eight fours in his 36-ball 69.

Skipper Saud Shakeel (60) and Asad Shafiq (45) shared 66 for the third wicket. Asad hit five fours from 46 balls, while Saud smacked three fours in his 78-ball knock. Dashing opener Sharjeel Khan also showed his class, hitting 38-ball 44, smacking three sixes and three fours.

Australian pacer Aaron Summers (3-72) and Mohammad Ilyas (3-36) were the leading wickets takers. Mohammad Imran captured 2-47 in seven overs.

Here at the NBP Sports Complex, Musaddiq Ahmad (103*) hit his maiden List A century to guide Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to a five-wicket victory over Central Punjab .

Musaddiq hit seven fours and three sixes in his 97-ball knock to enable KP to chase the 306-run target in 46.3 overs after losing five wickets.

Musaddiq added 88 runs for the sixth wicket unbroken stand with skipper Khalid Usman.

Khalid hit three fours and one six in his 25-ball 35 not out.

Fakhar Zaman (70) and Israrullah (46) had provided an 80-run opening stand to KP which helped them chase the target.

Fakhar hit five fours and three sixes in his 69-ball knock, while Israrullah smacked one six and seven fours from 52 balls.

Left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood got 3-43 in eight overs, while off-spinner Qasim Akram captured 2-57 in 8.3 overs.

Earlier, Mohammad Akhlaq (117) hit his second hundred in List A cricket while stand-in skipper Hafiz Saad Nasim (101) struck his third List A ton to guide Central Punjab to 305-7 in the allotted 50 overs.

The duo added 210 for the fourth wicket. Akhkaq smashed eight fours and four sixes in his 115-ball knock, while Saad clobbered four fours and seven sixes in his 86-ball feat.

Rizwan Hussain made run-a-ball 48, hammering four fours and three sixes.

Arshad Iqbal got 2-63 in ten overs.

Here at UBL Sports Complex, Northern defeated Balochistan by 36 runs. Chasing 286, Balochistan were folded for 249 in the 47th over. Skipper Imran Farhat scored 49 off 46 balls, striking five fours. Ayaz Tasawwar made 44 off 51 balls, smacking three fours and two sixes. Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Nawaz and Mubasir Khan got two wickets each.

Earlier, Umar Amin smashed 115 not out, his ninth List A century, to enable Northern to post 285-7 in the allotted 50 overs.

Umar smashed seven fours and two sixes in his 136-ball knock. He added 106 for the fourth wicket with Mohammad Nawaz, who made 65-ball 60, smacking six fours. Off-spinner Raza-ul-Hasan and Umaid Asif got two wickets each.