Ayaan moves into Essa Lab National Tennis second round

KARACHI: Ayaan Yousuf moved into the second round of under-18 singles at the 9th Essa Lab National Tennis Championships that commenced at Modern Club here on Friday.

In the first round, Ayaan thrashed Musaddiq Bhatti 6-0, 6-0, Kashan Tariq beat Usman Khan 6-3, 7-5, Farzan Ahmed smashed Ali Hasan 6-1, 6-2, M Idrees overpowered Kirtan Mukash 7-6, 7-5, and M Ibrahim defeated Suhail 6-0, 6-1.

In the first round of boys under-14 singles, M Usman beat Shehzar Ali 5-3, 4-2, Abdullah Razaq overpowered Danish 2-4, 4-0, 5-3, Bilal Chapra defeated Nibras Malik 5-3, 4-2, and Aliyan Umer thrashed Zohaib Shahzad 4-1, 4-2.