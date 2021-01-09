HBL AMC rating upgraded

KARACHI: VIS Credit Rating Company has upgraded the Management Quality Rating (MQR) of HBL Asset Management Limited (HBL AMC) from â€˜AM2+â€™ (AM-Two Plus) to â€˜AM2++â€™ (AM-Two Plus Plus), a statement said.

The outlook on the assigned rating is â€˜Stableâ€™, it added.

The upgraded rating reflects the exhibited improvement in the market position and fund performance.

It also factors in a diverse product portfolio, adequate overall control, compliance, and risk management framework, together with a well-structured investment process having a strong focus on the research-based decision making, it said.

The rating also takes into account the performance of HBL AMCâ€™s two largest income funds, which fell in the top quartile, as well as equity funds that witnessed significant improvement in the year, it added.