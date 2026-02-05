Harrison Ford reveals impact Shrinking had on his career

Harrison Ford says working on Shrinking has given his career renewed meaning

The 83-year-old American actor was speaking at the 2026 Apple TV Press Day at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar on Tuesday when he called the comedy-drama a turning point in his life.

During a panel moderated by Ashley Nicole Black, Ford was asked about the mindset he was in when he signed on to the series. "Where do you go from here?" he recalled himself asking after signing on for the comedy series.

He continued, "The kind of work that we’re able to do is remarkable, given the tools we have to work with and the notion that lies behind this series. And if it was all over here, that would be sufficient,” Ford said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Ford went on to explain that Shrinking has offered him something beyond another acting credit. “This has been a different kind of job for me,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for a long time. This is very special. It really nurtures me and makes me feel like what we’re doing has value and importance.”

Shrinking premiered in 2023 and returned with its third season last month, starring Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Ted McGinley, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell. It has now been renewed for a fourth season.

In the series, Ford plays Dr. Paul Rhoades, a veteran therapist navigating a Parkinson’s diagnosis while continuing to mentor younger colleagues. Season 3 introduces new faces, including Jeff Daniels and Michael J. Fox.