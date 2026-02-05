Meghan Markle drops ‘sweet surprise’ on Valentine’s Day ft new photo

Meghan Markle is bringing good news for her fans ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The Duchess of Sussex has announced special gifts for loved ones on the holiday as markets her lifestyle bran, As Ever.

The Duchess also shred a photo of herself with red balloons as she marked the occasion. The mother-of-two, however, kept her face hidden.

‘The As Ever’ page captioned the photo: “A sweet surprise!”

“Shop the Limited Edition Sweetheart Bundle featuring our Signature As ever x @compartes Chocolate Collection paired with our Raspberry and Strawberry Spreads in Keepsake Packaging - just in time for Valentine's Day.

“A gift for yourself, or the one you love,” the caption noted.

Meghan Markle has been spreading a little royal generosity at Netflix’s Hollywood office, leaving staff a curated selection of her As Ever products.

While the main inventory of As Ever is stored at a separate warehouse, the items delivered to Netflix were intended purely for gifting, sampling, or promotional use.

Staff have reportedly been able to enjoy leftover products that might be nearing their sell by date, a common practice in PR departments and consumer brands alike.

The Duchess of Sussex collaborated with Netflix on her With Love, Meghan series, which has so far produced two seasons and a festive special.

This latest gesture comes shortly after online chatter suggested her brand’s sales were slowing, triggered by a Reddit post noting a glitch that displayed 137,465 units of her Fruit Spread Box still available, out of an initial order of one million.

A source told The Sun, “It’s fair to say business isn’t just successful, it’s flying off the shelf.”



