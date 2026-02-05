King Charles tired of Andrew ‘laughs’ amid exile

King Charles could not longer stand having shamed Andrew at the Royal Lodge.

His Majesty drove out his younger brother overnight after the latest batch of Epstein files.

Speaking about the sudden move, a friend told The Sun: "He had planned to cling on at Royal Lodge a little longer, but with the latest batch of Epstein files it was made clear to him that it was time to go.

"Leaving was so humiliating for him that he chose to do it under the cover of darkness. He didn’t want to have a big emotional goodbye, even though Royal Lodge is a place where he had so many family memories.

"Theoretically, he could have stayed until Marsh Farm was ready but the headlines were only getting worse. Also, the fact he’s been seen driving around Windsor laughing and looking like he hasn’t a care in the worldhasn’t gone down well with the Royal Household,” he noted.