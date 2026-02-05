Shamed Andrew rejected by Royal staff: ‘Nobody wants to work for him’

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is in great trouble as Royal staff has refused to work with him.

The former Duke of York, who is forced to leave the Royal Lodge, has received protests from servants at Sandringham.

A source tells The Sun: “They’ve been told they don’t have to serve Andrew or work for him if they feel uncomfortable.

“There is already quite a list saying no thanks. There is understandably a lot of disquiet as he is now a total pariah.

“But there is also a worry that once he gets comfortable at Wood Farm while Marsh Farm is being finished, they will never get him out again,” notes the insider.

Meanwhile, King Charles is ‘frustrated’ over the state of Andrew and what may come in the future.

