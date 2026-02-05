Kate Middleton gushes over her ‘grandma hobby’ during visit to denim factory

Kate Middleton opened up about her rare hobby during a recent public engagement.

The Princess of Wales she has a ‘grandma habit’ of stitching clothes during her conversation with staff at Huit Denim in Wales.

While stitching up a jeans for herself and husband Prince William, Kate noted that she “would really enjoy making denims.”

“The most adventurous I got was making a pair of pajamas,” she told the staff at Hiut, before adding: “I don’t know where they have gone now.”

Back in 2020, Kate also opened ip about her attempts at knitting back when she has her first child, Prince George.

I tried knitting when I first had George,” she told a group of volunteers in Bradford.

“I tried to knit him a very special jumper, but I got half way down and it just splattered,” Kate quipped.

“it's such an amazing skill,” she acknowledged.

