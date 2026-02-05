Why ASAP Rocky wants kids to learn rap music at school?

ASAP Rocky is teaching kids rap music, but he might be a "strict teacher."

The Don't Be Dumb rapper made an appearance on the latest episode of Celebrity Substitute and taught kids rapping in a school in New York City.

"Man, this is the heart of Harlem. I grew up here. I’m happy to be here [and] tap in with the youth," Rocky expressed his sentiments while visiting the school located in his native Harlem neighborhood. "I heard through the grapevine I’m the first rapper to be here, so we’re going to be teaching rap today, boys and girls."

"I hope that the kids like me ‘cause, you know, I was told that I was a strict big brother, strict uncle. So, I might be a strict teacher," he added. "I want this to be a continuous job position for me."

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, then continued to share his views on why kids should learn rap.

"Because it’s not only one of the most popular, influential cultural genres, but it’s also just cool as s***," he told host Shapiro-Barnum.

However, he immediately took his words back after realizing he used a bad word in school, "Oh damn, I can't curse."

And reassured that he can keep it professional, as Rocky shared, "I’ve been a professional musician for about 15 years not, and the FCC is pretty strict."

Rocky then revealed that his parents named him after a very legendary rapper named Rakim.

"So, I kind of feel like music was my destiny," he added.