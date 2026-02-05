Gavin McKenna charged with assault, Penn State issues statement

Gavin McKenna’s charges case is drawing major attention across the hockey world after the Penn State forward was charged with felony aggravated assault and other offences, according to court documents cited by ESPN.

McKenna, 18, is widely projected to be the first overall pick in the upcoming NHL draft.

Pennsylvania Magisterial District Court records show he faces one count of first degree felony aggravated assault, defined as “attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference,” along with misdemeanour simple assault and two summary disorderly conduct charges.

State College Police filed the criminal complaint following an alleged incident on Janaury 31, the same day Penn State hosted a record setting outdoor game at Beaver Stadium.

ESPN reported that McKenna recorded a goal and two assists in that matchup against Michigan State.

Penn State released a brief statement addressing the situation, saying: “We are aware that charges have been filed; however, as this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not have any further comment.”

McKenna has been one of the most talked about prospects in recent years, ranking first among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

He made headlines in 2024 after leaving Canadian junior hockey to join the NCAA following rule changes allowing Canadian junior players to compete in Division I programs.

A preliminary hearing date has not yet been announced.