Where Taylor Swift stands about inviting Blake Lively to her wedding

Taylor Swift is reportedly approaching her wedding guest list with caution, and Blake Lively may not be included.

According to a new report from Us Weekly, the pop superstar is uncertain about inviting the actress to her upcoming nuptials with Travis Kelce. It's being said that Lively's presence could spark unwanted attention.

A source told the outlet that including the Gossip Girl alum would “likely trigger a media frenzy,” something Swift is reportedly trying to avoid as she plans her ceremony.

The alleged tension comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Swift’s friendship with Lively after the actress’s legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, especially after the Grammy winner was recently pulled into the dispute over private text messages between her and Lively that surfaced in unsealed court documents.

The exposure reportedly left Swift feeling “exposed and kind of violated,” according to the source. Insiders claim the situation has created an emotional distance between the longtime friends.

“The friendship is not what it once was,” one source said, adding that there is now a noticeable gap that has made rebuilding their former closeness difficult. While the two may still exchange occasional messages, meaningful conversations have reportedly been rare.

Another insider alleged that Swift has intentionally stepped back. “When Taylor got pulled into this, it triggered boundary tightening,” the source said. It's been said that some trust may have been eroded. “It will take time to see how things end up between them.”

Swift, 36, is set to marry Kelce, also 36, this summer at Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The couple got engaged in August 2025 after two years of dating.

The Daily Mail later reported that Lively also had not reached out to Swift after the engagement and was not expected to be involved in the wedding.

Swift and Lively, who became friends in 2015, were once frequently seen together, often alongside Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds. However, the couples have not been photographed together in over a year. Lively and Baldoni’s trial is currently scheduled for May 18.