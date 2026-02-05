Khloe Kardashian makes surprising confession about fear of death

Khloe Kardashian has "no fear of death" but one thing worries her.

In a recent chat on her Khloe In Wonder Land podcast with Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo, Khloe articulated her thoughts on death and mortality.

The Khlouds founder boldly confessed that the idea of death does not frighten her, and what comes next also excites.

"I have absolutely no fear about death," Khloe admitted. "Like, I know where I'm going. I'm excited to go there, but not in a way where I would hurt myself. I know that can sound really morbid."

The Good American founder added, "I just know it's going to be such a beautiful place and I'll be with all my loved ones."

However, one thing about death still haunts her which is "leaving my children and my loved ones."

"That would be it," the 41-year-old reality star noted. "But the rest I'm like, 'I'm good. I'm solid up there.' "

In a previous episode of her podcast, Khloe opened up about the trauma she went through after the death of her father, Robert Kardashian.

Calling her father's death "the most pivotal moment that changed" her life, Khloe said in a November episode, "Probably my dad dying, and I think it was the most — obviously [it] is the most traumatic, I think, for anyone. But I was 19, my brother was 16, and for him and I, it was really traumatic,We were together a lot, so I know our experiences together."

Her dad passed away in 2003 at the age of 59.