Queen Elizabeth often lost her ‘control’ in ‘another life’

Queen Elizabeth II found solace in her horses and dogs when times got tough, it is revealed.

Her Majesty, who passed away in 2022, thorougly enjoyed time with her animals when she was off work.

Writing in his new book Queen Elizabeth II: A Concise Biography of an Exceptional Sovereign, David Cannadine shared: It was sometimes said of her that she found it easier to relate to horses and dogs than she did to people, and she did occasionally write long letters of condolence to relatives and close friends on the death of a horse or a dog."

"She could not have sustained her stables and the Corgi Room had she not been Queen, but the horses and the dogs gave her another life, away from the pressures and demands of sovereignty," the expert noted.

"She could behave with them in ways that were not allowed in public, where she always had to be poised and in control."

“Like her horses, her dogs did not know she was Queen, they caused trouble and sometimes bit people; but they did not talk to the press,” he noted.