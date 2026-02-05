'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson hypes up upcoming Netflix film: 'Biggest ever'

Alan Ritchson promotes 'War Machine' set to debut on Netflix

Alan Ritchson, best known for starring in Reacher, is set to feature in another high-octane action thriller, War Machine.



Similar to his past roles, he plays a tough, bulky man and also a soldier. Along with him, Dennis Quaid, Jai Courtney, Esai Morales, Stephan James, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Daniel Webber star in the forthcoming Netflix movie.

The film's logline read, "Follow the final recruits of a grueling special ops boot camp who encounter a deadly force from beyond this world."

Ritchson offers a glimpse into what fans should expect from War Machine; he told Wired, “War Machine for Netflix [is coming soon.]"

"I think, and you heard it here first, [it’s] probably gonna be the b— no, not probably. [It’s] gonna be the biggest movie that Netflix has ever had. This movie is gonna be a monster. This is the coolest thing they’ve ever made, guaranteed.”

His co-star Courtney also adds, “I think that film is going to blow people away. It’s big. It’s a high concept. Alan [Ritchson]’s an absolute savage.”

The actor also raves about War Machine's director, Patrick Hughes, “Pat [Patrick Hughes], I’ve been a fan of for a long time, and he’s become a good friend as well, and it was cool to go down there [to Victoria, Australia, where the film was shot]."

"What I really love about what he’s doing is he’s pulling these big, visionary action films into Australia and into the industry down there. I think it’s really healthy for the business down there, and it’s cool to see we have such world-class crews and locations.”

War Machine debuts on Netflix on March 6, 2026.