PSP postpones Sunday rally against approval of 2017 census

Showing solidarity with the Hazara community in the wake of the Machh massacre, the Pak Sarzameen Party announced postponing its Sunday’s protest rally against the approval of the controversial census results by the federal government.

The party directed its workers and supporters to attend the sit-in protests staged by the Hazara community across the country. In a statement issued by the Pakistan House on Friday, the party said the new date for the delayed protest against the controversial census approval would be announced soon.

“All PSP workers share the grief of the Hazara community,” said the party statement. The PSP also demanded of Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan to immediately reach Quetta and address the grievances of the victims’ families.

Last Sunday, the PSP had announced a protest rally on January 10 against the federal cabinet’s approval of the ‘controversial’ 2017 census results. PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal had made the announcement at a press conference, saying that Karachi, the economic lifeline and home to all sub-nationalities of the country, was being subjugated to a worst animosity by the governments both in the province and the federation.