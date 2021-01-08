Medical students in Peshawar decry exam postponement

PESHAWAR: Students from various medical colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged a protest outside the KP Assembly on Thursday to resent the postponement of the examinations The protestors, carrying banners and placards, demanded online examination or promotion to the next level to save their time.

They chanted slogans against the administration for repeatedly postponing examination during the last 14 months.

Terming it an injustice to them, the protesters said they would protest outside the Chief Minister’s House if their demands were not met.

The examination section of the Khyber Medical University, however, said that the online examination was impossible because the medical examination was different than those of the other departments. However, they could finalise a date for examination in February.