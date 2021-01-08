Uzair Baloch acquitted in two criminal cases

KARACHI: The Additional District and Sessions Court on Thursday acquitted Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch in two criminal cases for want of evidence.

Uzair Baloch was booked by the police in two separate cases of police encounter and attempt to murder charges. According to the prosecution, Uzair Baloch, along with other co-accused, fired on police patrol in Kalakot and Chakiwara areas in 2012 to kill police personnel.

Baloch’s counsel filed an application for acquittal of his client on the ground that no sufficient evidence was provided by the prosecution to prove its case and requested the court to acquit the applicant.

State counsel opposed the application and sought trial of the accused in the case.

The court after hearing the arguments of the counsel observed that prosecution failed to produce evidence against the accused and without any concrete evidence, he could not be indicted.

The court granted the acquittal application and acquitted Uzair Baloch of police encounter and attempt to murder charges. It is pertinent to mention that Uzair Baloch was already convicted by the military court under espionage charges and the family of Baloch has challenged the military court’s order before the Sindh High Court.

Uzair Baloch had earlier confessed his association with Pakistan People’s Party’s central leadership, including its women’s wing leader Faryal Talpur, and made startling disclosures in the Joint Investigation Report regarding involvement of politicians in crimes such as killings and extortion.