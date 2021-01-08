Faisalabad division dominates archery contests

LAHORE: Faisalabad division’s men and women archery teams dominated the 30m Archery Team event on the second day of Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter-Division Sports Championship at Punjab Stadium on Thursday.

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Fuad Hashim Rabbani witnessed exciting archery and athletics events.

First Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter-Division Sports Championship is being organised under the banner of Sports Board Punjab at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

In the women team archery event, Faisalabad archers demonstrated wonderful performance scoring 776 points ahead of Lahore team who accumulated 725 points. Multan remained third with 569. In the men’s team event, Faisalabad grabbed 945 points to claim top spot, Gujranwala secured 913 and Sargodha finished third with 868 points. In the Men’s Tennis event, Lahore and Multan confirmed their place in the final match. Lahore defeated Gujranwala by 2-0 in the first semifinal. In the second semifinal, Multan emerged winners by 2-1 against Faisalabad.

In the Badminton Men’s Team Event semifinal, Rawalpindi outplayed Faisalabad by 3-1. In the Team Event Women first semifinal, Gujranwala trounced Faisalabad by 3-2. Bahawalpur suffered 3-0 defeat at the hands of Lahore in the second semifinal.

In the cycling event Men’s 4km Individual Pursuit, Faisalabad’s Masood got first position followed by Lahore’s Shareef and Aqib Shah. In Women’s 3km Individual Pursuit event, Faisalabad’s Iqra remained triumphant while Lahore’s Amna finished runner-up.