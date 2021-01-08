Brutal murder

The year 2021 started with the killing of a young man in Islamabad. The PTI was famous for its police reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The people were hoping that with the PTI-led government, they would witness police reforms across the country and a good security system.

Soon after the PTI came into power, a heartbreaking incident occurred in Sahiwal. The police shot bullets at a car. Four people including three people of the same family died. The brutal shooting took place in front of three children who lost their parents and an elder sister. Soon after the incident, Imran Khan promised to take action. The nation is still waiting for the PM to honour his promise. The government is responsible for investigating the recent incident in which a young man lost his life. Officials responsible for this incident should receive harsh punishment. However, if the past incidents are anything to go by, it is possible that after a few days the officials responsible for the incident will be released and everything will go back to normal.

Kamran Tariq

Karachi

*****

Last week, a heart-wrenching incident happened in Islamabad where a 22-year-old boy, Osama Satti, was shot dead by the Islamabad police. Within a few hours, the news spread like a wildfire. This incident bears resemblance to the Sahiwal incident in which four people were gunned down. Is this the Naya Pakistan that our prime minister calls the state of Madinah? He is the same Imran Khan who never get tired of talking about reforms in KP. Two years after coming into power, the situation of the state of Madinah is the same. How long will we carry the bodies of young people like Osama on our shoulders? Will the culprits be released just like the culprits of the Sahiwal incident? Will the bereaved family get justice in this world?

The authorities need to investigate the incident. They should also pay attention to the statements given by the boy’s father to the media. We condemn the extrajudicial killing of Osama. Serious, strict and deterrent actions must be taken against the culprits.

Irfan Ali Qazi

Karachi