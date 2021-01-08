JI delegation discusses gas shortage issue with SSGC officials

A delegation of the Jamaat-e-Islami led by its deputy Karachi emir Dr Osama Razi called on Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Acting Deputy Managing Director Saeed Ahmed Lark and other officials on Thursday at the gas utilityâ€™s head office.

The JI delegation raised concerns over unavailability of gas at fuel stations, gas load-shedding at houses, low pressure in industrial establishments and increase in gas prices. Talking to the media, Dr Razi said the reason behind gas load-shedding in Karachi was not shortage of gas but incompetence of the government. The people are fed up with power load-shedding in summer and gas-load shedding in winter, he remarked.

He said the SSGC officials had assured the JI that they would resolve the gas issues, saying that in case the issues were not resolved, the party would start a massive sit-in movement. According to a statement issued, Lark said there were 2 million consumers in Karachi and the gas demand was increasing by 15 to 20 per cent every year.

Meanwhile, a protest was held at the SSGC head office under the JI Youth Karachi, in which the protesters expressed anger at the unavailability of gas.