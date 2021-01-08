‘SDPOs to get all facilities for effective monitoring’

LAHORE:Punjab IGP has said SDPOs are being provided all possible facilities for effective monitoring, supervision and use of modern software so that they with the help of modern computer system could monitor professional and official matters of police stations by sitting in their offices for making process of public service delivery and response more easy and effective. He expressed these views while addressing the officers during a ceremony held at Central Police Office here on Thursday. During the ceremony, the IG distributed computers and other related equipment with modern features to SDPOs of Lahore Police.

He said all affairs of the police stations have been integrated in the police station record management software for better monitoring of the professional affairs of the police stations so that supervisory officers may closely monitor front desk, lodging of FIRs, status of Zimnis, strength of nuffree, operations and updated status of investigation.

He said a phased project has also been launched to provide facilities for better monitoring and supervision to all the supervisory officers of Punjab Police.

CCPO: CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar held an important meeting at CIA Kotwali on Thursday. DIG Investigation, SSP Investigation, SP CIA, all DSPs and inspectors attended the meeting. CCPO said that qabza mafia, extortion, bullying and robbery incidents would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He said that there was no room for extortionists, adding that those who support criminals would also be arrested.

challans: Lahore Investigation police submitted challans of 66,201 cases in the courts during the years 2020. Police arrested 1,898 members of 748 gangs involved in serious incidents and traced 8,946 cases. Around 376 murder cases were challaned in which 799 dangerous suspects were arrested. Around 381 accused of robbery, 49 accused of robbery and murder, 3,641 accused of robbery, 1,326 accused of burglary and 564 accused involved in vehicle snatching and 3,245 involved in vehicle lifting were arrested; 806 absconders were also arrested during various operations.

arrested: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmed on Thursday said that the Lahore police arrested 8,384 drug dealers and users during 2020, and registered 8,100 cases. He said that 117kg, 605 gram heroin, more than 2,828 kg hashish, 5.44kg ice, 187kg opium and 90,918-litre liquor were recovered from their possession. He said that 1,712 persons were arrested by City Division, 1,698 by Cantt Division, 968 by Civil Line Division, 1,514 by Sadar Division, 947 by Iqbal Town Division and 1,545 persons were arrested by Model Town Division police.