Soldier martyred in cross border attack in Mohmand

RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred when terrorists from Afghanistan fired at a check post in Mohmand tribal district on Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists from Afghanistan fired across international border on a military post in Mohmand district. The FC troops from Pakistan responded promptly. During exchange of fire, FC soldier Sepoy Fazal Wahid, 25, resident of Shangla, embraced shahadat.