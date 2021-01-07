Lack of experience

This refers to the letter ‘The leader’s journey’ (Jan 6) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. The writer mentioned that “the proof of the pudding is in the eating”.

I think if the pudding is spoiled, one can tell that by simply smelling it. Even if we agree with the fact that one may not know the exact magnitude of corruption in the country without being a part of the government, there is no excuse for landing the top position in a state of complete ignorance -- more so when Imran Khan had 22 years to prepare for it.

The writer has not replied to what I mentioned in my letter. Why didn’t Imran Khan appoint a competent and experienced person like Chuadhry Pervaiz Elahi for the most important position of the chief minister of Punjab?

After the corrupt governments of the Sharifs and the Zardaris, Pakistanis had welcomed Imran Khan, but he has proved to be a complete disaster. His lack of knowledge and experience and his stubbornness have made the matters even worse. If he is not in a position to make gains, Imran Khan must at least try to cut losses.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi