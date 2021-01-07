Covid kills another 19 as 1,233 more test positive

Nineteen more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 1,233 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,653 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Wednesday that 13,699 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,233 people, or nine per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,434,104 tests, which have resulted in 221,734 positive cases, which means that 9.11 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at 1.7 per cent in Sindh.

He said that 18,432 patients are currently under treatment: 17,591 in self-isolation at home, 11 at isolation centres and 830 at hospitals, while 742 patients are in critical condition, of whom 72 are on life support.

He added that 1,072 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 199,649, which shows the recovery rate to be 90 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,233 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,017 (or 83 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 365 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District South, 327 from District East, 124 from District Central, 104 from District Korangi, 60 from District Malir and 37 from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 55 new cases, Mirpurkhas 29, Kambar 19, Badin 13, Thatta 12, Shikarpur 11, Umerkot 10, Khairpur eight, Ghotki and Naushehroferoze six each, Sujawal, Sukkur and Tando Mohammad Khan five each, Jacobabad, Tando Allahyar and Larkana two each, and Jamshoro one, he added.