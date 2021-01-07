Sino-Pak ties highlighted

LAHORE : To celebrate the 70th Year of China-Pakistan Diplomatic Relations, a lecture was arranged under South Asian Lecture series by Centre for South Asian Studies, Institute of Global Studies College of Liberal Arts Shanghai University, China.

Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi Assistant Professor Pakistan Study Centre University of the Punjab delivered the lecture on "Seven Decades of Sino-Pak Relations; A Flourishing Friendship".

He presented the historical background spanning on seven decades of the solid foundations of the mutual friendship. The relationships have been established on the basis of mutual trust, cooperation and harmony. The relationships are unique in the International Relations, as without having common language, culture, political system, both the countries succeeded to establish the ever flourishing relationship. It is the finest example of Strategic Relations.

date sheets: Punjab University Examinations Department has issued revised written examination date sheets of BA/BSc & Associate Degree in Arts/Science, Part-I, Part-II annual examination 2020. It is pertinent to mention that Covid-19 SOP’s shall strictly be followed during said exams. The exams will commence from February 4, 2021. Details are available on www.pu.edu.pk.