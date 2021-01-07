Iranian delegation meets narcotics control minister

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Brigadier (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah welcomed the bilateral and regional initiatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran to combat drug trafficking, has pledged to further strengthen Pakistan’s cooperation with Iran.

Brigadier (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah expressed the views during a meeting with an Iranian delegation headed by Chief of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police Brigadier-General Majid Karimi at the Ministry of Narcotics Control on Tuesday.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, Secretary Anti-Narcotics Control Shoaib Dastagir, Col. Omid Sarwari, Liaison Officer of Iranian Police Force in Pakistan and senior officials of the Ministry of Narcotics Control, also attended the meeting.

Welcoming the Iranian delegation, the Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah referred to his background in the field of anti-narcotics and services in the border areas between Pakistan and Iran.

He emphasised on the fact that the fight against narcotics is of global importance because today we see serious harm to communities and the young generation.

"Each country may have its own methods and approach to curb the illicit drug problem, but in Pakistan we are looking to cut the illicit drug demand, and if demand is stopped, supply and trafficking will also be stopped," the Minister said.

Ijaz Ahmad Shah, emphasising the need to strengthen Iran-Pakistan border cooperation, welcomed Iran’s initiatives and proposals to effectively combat drug trafficking.

He added: "We are trying to identify and cut the narcotics demand in Quetta, the area close to the border with Iran, and in addition, we demand the exchange of information between the two countries and the strengthening of cooperation between relevant institutions".

The Federal Minister for Narcotics Control also promised to follow up the issues caused by drug traffickers.