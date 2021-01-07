close
Thu Jan 07, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2021

Dr Safdar new health DG

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2021

Islamabad: The national health services secretary has posted Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar as the director general (health).

According to a notification of the ministry, Dr Rana Safdar, chief (BS-20) of the Field Epidemiology & Disease Surveillance Division at the National Institute of Health, has been transferred and posted as the DG (health) (BS-20) of the ministry with an immediate effect and until further orders.

"He [Dr Safdar] will continue to look-after the functions of National Coordinator CMU and Coordinator NEOC/Polio Eradication till further orders," it said.

Former DG (health) Dr Safi Malik was repatriated to Punjab. The BPS-19 officer was posted to the ministry on deputation.

